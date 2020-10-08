La. Initial Unemployment Insurance Claims Drop in Week Ending Oct. 3

BATON ROUGE – The initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Oct. 3 dropped to 13,461 from the week ending Sept. 26 total of 16,296. For a comparison, during the week ending Oct. 5, 2019, 1,961 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 15,195 from the previous week’s average of 17,972.

The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending Oct. 3 decreased to 195,223 from the week ending Sept. 26 total of 214,860. The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 14,153 for the week ending Oct. 5, 2019.

The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 224,763 from the previous week’s average of 240,003.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission has tools in person and online to help claimants file and process their claims. This is in addition to the resources found at the agency’s 62 local offices statewide, opportunities discovered at job fairs, training programs, apprenticeship opportunities and numerous other LWC services.

To view unemployment insurance claims data for prior weeks, visit www.laworks.net and select Labor Market Information, scroll down the LMI page and select Unemployment Insurance Claims Data.