La. Initial Unemployment Insurance Claims Drop for Week Ending Dec. 19

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Workforce Commission says the initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Dec. 19, 2020 dropped to 7,926 from the week ending Dec. 12, 2020 total of 9,289. For a comparison, during the week ending Dec. 21, 2019, 2,218 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 9,527 from the previous week’s average of 10,057.

The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending Dec. 19, 2020 decreased to 64,448 from the week ending Dec. 12, 2020 total of 66,810. The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 15,358 for the week ending Dec. 21, 2019.

The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 70,281 from the previous week’s average of 75,004.