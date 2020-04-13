La. Company Offering COVID-19 Test Results in Minutes

GONZALES, La. – From On-Site Medical Solutions:

Get your employees BACK TO WORK today! We are happy to announce we are now offering COVID-19 Return to Work Exams RAPID COVID-19 Tests Results in Minutes! We can see you and your employees at our local clinic in Gonzales; or discuss our occupational medicine options to come to your physical location of business. Call us at 225-644-6767 to set up an appointment. Walk-Ins Welcome Don’t have an account set up yet, no problem! Click Here to Sign up as a Corporate Account Feel free to respond to this email with any additional feedback or questions. On-Site Medical Solutions Team 225-644-6767 Visit our Website! 37534 Hwy 30 Suite A Gonzales, La. 70737 On-Site Medical Solutions | www.onsitemed.net





Comments

comments