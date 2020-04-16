La. Children’s Museum Offers ‘Mental Health Moments’

NEW ORLEANS – From the Louisiana Children’s Museum:

In this unprecedented time, uncertainty can feel overwhelming. We are still adjusting to this new normal that comes with new rules, a fuzzy timeline, and high stress levels.

A central part of our mission speaks to supporting families, which is why we’ve chosen to focus on Mental Health right now. You been participating in and watching our video chat series, In Dialogue, that addresses mental health issues for caregivers and their children. Now we’re partnering with Tulane Institute of Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health again, this time with a new initiative: Mental Health Moment. We’re offering you real, actionable ways you can practice self-care and tend to the emotional needs of your child. This is another joint effort between Tulane and LCM designed as a new benefit for our members.

Some days it can feel challenging to stay on course with social distancing and flattening the curve, but we are making progress. You are doing the hard work it takes to protect yourself, your family, and the community. That’s no small feat! Just remember that we’re in this together.





