L.H. Hayward Partners with Second Harvest

NEW ORLEANS — L.H. Hayward and Company, parent company of the Camellia Brand, began its 100th anniversary celebration on Jan. 9 by announcing a year-long partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank. The company said it plans to donate enough product for one million meals this year.

Vince Hayward, the company’s CEO, announced the partnership at an event at the Second Harvest headquarters. Presenters included Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser; New Orleans Councilmember-at-large Helena Moreno; New Orleans Councilmember District C Freddy King III; and Second Harvest President and CEO Natalie Jayroe.

“Giving back to the community has been a hallmark of our family-run business since its founding in 1923,” said Hayward in a press release announcing the Jan. 9 event. “This focus is important as Louisiana—a state known for an abundance of food—has the highest rate of food insecurity in the country with one-in-seven people facing hunger and one-of-every-five children going hungry.”

After the announcement, volunteers joined forces to pack 8,800 pounds of red beans. VIP volunteers included Poppy Tooker, Dickie Brennan and Devin De Wulf.