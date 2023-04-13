KW New Orleans Releases Q1 Report Predicting Inflation and Rates

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Keller Williams Realty New Orleans released a report of Q1 2023 results predicting moderating inflation, lower interest rates and pronounced now is the time to buy a home. KWNRO Operating Principal, Jeffrey R. Doussan Jr.’s last letter in August correctly predicted home values were at a high, interest rates would be a drag on the market in near term, and New Orleans remains a sought after destination for travelers and residents despite the headlines.

“If you see a house that can improve your quality of life and can afford it, you are crazy to not take a look,” said Doussan. “Today you have a chance to take a critical look at a home and get a couple (not many) concessions to do a deal. We are in a sweet spot and we don’t expect it to last long.”

“Housing inventory has finally returned to a ‘balanced market’ in most neighborhoods which means buyers and sellers have equal negotiating power,” said KW New Orleans Team Leader Cody Caudill. “The best way for agents to solve problems is to work together. We saw the market changing and rising insurance premiums so we invited our agents and agents from other brokerages to discuss and problem solve to fulfill our fiduciary duties to our clients.”