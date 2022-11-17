Kristin Shannon to Lead Louisiana Museum Foundation

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Museum Foundation, which supports the work of the Louisiana State Museum, has announced that Kristin Shannon will serve as its new executive director.

The LSM operates museums at nine locations throughout the state, including the Cabildo, the Presbytère, and the Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint in New Orleans.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity to help advance the mission of the prestigious Louisiana Museum Foundation, and to work in collaboration with the leadership of the Louisiana State Museum to grow this organization into a very exciting future, looking forward while honoring its rich history, and working in collaboration with a great board of directors and staff to help share LMF’s story,” said Shannon in a press release.

Shannon’s executive experience includes launching and leading Emeril Lagasse’s foundation for 10 years, serving as general manager of the Orpheum Theater for three years, and running a successful, full-service events production business for five years. She is a graduate of the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va.

“We are thrilled about the leadership, vision, and energy Kristin Shannon brings as the LMF embarks on its exciting next chapter,” said Ben Dupuy, president of the LMF board of directors.

The LMF’s leadership role became open when longtime Executive Director Susan Maclay accepted the opportunity to become the Interim executive director of the LSM.

The LMF’s upcoming Founders Ball IV on Nov. 18 celebrates the opening of the LSM’s exhibition “Creole New Orleans Honey!, The Art of Andrew LaMar Hopkins” at the Cabildo on Jackson Square.