Krewe of Orpheus to Split Tandem Floats

Float riders hand beads to the crowd as the Krewe of Orpheus rolls in New Orleans, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Orpheus is one of the krewes to remove tandem floats from its parades this year to increase safety. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Orpheus will uncouple its four tandem floats in response to the City of New Orleans’ announcement that multiple floats connected together and pulled by one tractor will not be allowed for the remainder of this year’s Carnival season. The super krewe’s four tandem floats, including the signature eight-unit Smokey Mary, will be uncoupled and each segment will be pulled by its own tractor, allowing all riders to participate in the parade as planned. The Krewe of Orpheus has obtained 12 additional tractors and drivers to pull all segments. The Smokey Mary is being rewired so all units will be illuminated; the Leviathan will have some limitations but will still be lit.

“The Krewe of Orpheus extends its heartfelt sympathy to the families of those whose lives were lost in the recent parade incidents,” said Krewe of Orpheus Captain Sonny Borey. “Orpheus will comply with the recommendations of Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Chief of Police Shaun Ferguson. Safety remains our priority and moving forward we offer our help to ensure the safety of parade goers as well as krewes.”

Orpheus will begin rolling at 6 p.m. on Lundi Gras starting at Tchoupitoulas and Napoleon and ending at the New Orleans Convention Center where the Orpheuscapade will be underway.





