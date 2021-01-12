Krewe of Orpheus Sells Float Artwork

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Orpheus is selling its signature floral works of art for the first time ever. Funds raised from the sale of the papier-mâché flowers will benefit the creative community.

“Mardi Gras is a time that brings our city together to celebrate,” said Krewe of Orpheus Captain Sonny Borey. “As people get innovative in the way they observe this tradition by adorning their homes this year, we’re thrilled to provide them the opportunity to not only showcase some of the krewe’s signature adornments as they revel safely at home but to own an iconic work of art to cherish every day of the year.”

300 hand-crafted flowers have been created and are available for purchase for $125 via Plush Appeal – The Mardi Gras Spot’s website. Krewe of Orpheus Artistic Director Derek Franklin designed the limited edition, hand-painted flowers which are dated and signed by Franklin and feature an original Krewe of Orpheus pin which can be removed to wear. The approximately 19-inch wide pieces can be hung or used as tabletop décor as each is fitted with a wooden mounting block and hanger. Mardi Gras enthusiasts and art aficionados can choose between a pink and a yellow series and can display the timeless pieces of art year-round. The flowers are finished with a lacquer, rendering them weather resistant but not waterproof.