Krewe of Orpheus Selling Float Artwork for Good Cause

NEW ORLEANS — From the Krewe of Orpheus:

The Krewe of Orpheus is offering a limited amount of its signature floral float artwork for sale to the public. Funds raised from the sale of the papier-mâché flowers will benefit the New Orleans creative community.

“Mardi Gras is a time that brings our city together to celebrate. As people continue the new tradition of adorning homes as floats for Mardi Gras, we’re thrilled to provide them the opportunity to not only showcase some of the krewe’s signature adornments but to own an iconic work of art to cherish every day of the year,” said Krewe of Orpheus Captain Sonny Borey.

200 hand-crafted flowers have been created and are available for purchase for $135.00 via Plush Appeal – The Mardi Gras Spot. Krewe of Orpheus Artistic Director Derek Franklin designed the limited edition, hand-painted flowers which are dated and signed by Franklin and feature an original Krewe of Orpheus pin which can be removed to wear. The approximately 19” wide pieces can be hung or used as tabletop décor as each is fitted with a wooden mounting block and hanger. Mardi Gras enthusiasts and art aficionados can choose between a pink and a yellow series and can display the timeless pieces of art year-round. The flowers are finished with a lacquer, rendering them weather resistant but not waterproof.

“These last two years have been challenging for the artistic community, particularly Mardi Gras artists. I’m honored to be able to share the talents of these artisans by bringing this unique piece of New Orleans culture, traditionally reserved for our ‘theatre on wheels’ as Orpheus is affectionately known, into people’s homes and hope it allows them to feel they are a part of our celebration,” said Franklin.

Known for its tradition of incorporating flowers into its float design, the Krewe of Orpheus was co-founded in 1993 by a small group including Harry Connick Jr. and Borey. It was the first super krewe to include both male and female riders and is considered one of the most beautiful parades of Carnival season. Plush Appeal – The Mardi Gras Spot is a long-term partner of the krewe.

Those interested in purchasing the pieces of artwork for their home can do so at Plush Appeal – The Mardi Gras Spot, located in Mid-City at 2812 Toulouse St. in New Orleans or online at mardigrasspot.com. Shipping is available. Store hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.