‘Krewe of Boo’ Halloween Parade to Roll on Oct. 23

NEW ORLEANS — Organizers announced that the Krewe of Boo parade will roll on Saturday Oct. 23 along a three-mile route that includes the French Quarter. It will be the first float parade to take place in New Orleans since the pandemic began.

“I am happy to approve the Krewe of Boo parade, rolling once again in New Orleans this fall,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell in a press release. “In consultation with our public health leadership team, I am allowing this event to move forward and will be keeping a close eye on how it unfolds. This is a step towards the return of Mardi Gras next spring. What happens next depends on what we do right now! Our people have worked hard to blunt the spread of the Delta variant, and that hard work created an environment where it’s safe for the Krewe of Boo to roll.”

Krewe of Boo will require all riders and members of marching groups to be vaccinated, or show proof of a negative COVID test in order to participate in the parade.