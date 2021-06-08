Krewe De Pink to Host July 10 Fundraiser for Breast Cancer Research

Photo courtesy of Krewe de Pink (Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS — Krewe de Pink will host its second annual “Death by Chocolate – NOT Breast Cancer” fundraiser from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at the Schoen Mansion, 3827 Canal Street.

Students from Delgado Community College’s Culinary and Pastry Arts Program will compete to create the most delicious chocolate confections using materials donated by Callebaut Chocolate. Guests will participate in the judging and will also receive a goody bag and champagne. Music will be provided by Delgado’s Music Department.

Hillery Moise, event chair, loves the format because “the money stays local and supports students, giving them the opportunity to give back to the community while strengthening their skills by applying them to the real world. A win-win-win,” she said.

“Death by Chocolate” supports Breast Cancer research at the Tulane Cancer Center. This year’s event will be dedicated in memory of Norma Jane Sabaton. Jacob Schoen & Son is also a supporter.

“Breast Cancer is the leading cause of cancer in women and a disease that has touched someone we know – yet knowing how to get involved in the fight can be difficult,” said Greg Cantrell, the group’s president in a release.

Krewe de Pink, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting breast cancer, produces three fundraising events per year: the Pink Bra Run, the Krewe de Pink Prom and Death by Chocolate NOT Breast Cancer. So far, the group raised $125,000 for the cause.

Tickets are limited and start at $45 per person in advance and $60 at the door. They can be purchased online at www.krewedepink.org.