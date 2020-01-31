Korman Gerrity Real Estate Becomes Satsuma Realtors

L to R: Joe Gerrity, Josh Fogarty, William "Buddy" King, Kelly Jackson

NEW ORLEANS –Korman Gerrity Real Estate has re-launched under the name Satsuma Realtors. Since 2009, Korman Gerrity has navigated tens of millions of dollars’ worth of NOLA property transactions. The rebranding comes as a result of rapid growth and the addition of new managing partners Josh Fogarty, Kelly Jackson and William “Buddy” King joining co-founder and owner Joe Gerrity.

“Our team is passionate about the New Orleans real estate market, and we’re excited to expand to meet our clients’ growing needs,” said Gerrity. “We’re set on standing out, not as just local real-estate experts, but also as involved community members offering high-quality corporate services with a local touch.”

This past summer, Korman Gerrity Real Estate proudly partnered with the New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity, launching a successful crawfish boil fundraiser, which Satsuma plans to make an annual competition. The brokerage also plans to continue its relationships working with other housing-oriented nonprofits.

“It’s important to our team to help create safe, reliable environments for our community,” said Fogarty. “We aim to partner with like-minded organizations that look to improve homes and their surrounding areas. Our company is comprised of proud residents looking to improve the local economy, while strengthening and preserving New Orleans’ unique history and iconic architectural styles.”





