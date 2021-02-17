Koala Insulation of Greater New Orleans to Debut in May

NEW ORLEANS – Local businessman Mann Deynoodt has announced the May 2021 opening of Koala Insulation in the New Orleans market. The company will offer “white glove service” for the installation of spray foam, blown-in and blanket (batt) insulation.

Deynoodt said new home construction in the greater New Orleans area is forecasted to boom in coming years, so Koala Insulation of Greater New Orleans will be there to meet the market’s insulation installation needs.

“Effective insulation is one of the only home improvement processes out there that actually saves people money through reduced energy costs—and it makes homes more comfortable, too,” said Deynoodt. “Koala Insulation prides itself on how we educate clients so they can confidently make decisions on an otherwise opaque home improvement process.”

Deynoodt currently owns a marketing, advertising and public relations firm in New Orleans that he has operated for 10 years. Before that, he served as the director of marketing for a large regional law firm. Deynoodt is also the board president of Raintree Children and Family Services, a nonprofit that provides safe spaces and treatment for young at-risk girls in the New Orleans area.

With franchisees currently operating in Atlanta, Pittsburgh and Houston, Koala Insulation plans to add 200 franchise licenses in the next 12 months. Deynoodt’s location will be the brand’s second location in Louisiana.

“Earlier this year, we launched an aggressive growth strategy to disrupt the fragmented insulation industry and it’s great to see our plan happening so quickly with talented professionals,” said Scott Marr, founder and CEO of Koala Insulation. “With Mann’s background in marketing and his commitment to charitable work in the local community, he’s exactly the type of entrepreneur we look for to join the Koala Insulation family.”

Koala Insulation said its franchise opportunity requires low overhead while offering quick ramp-up time. As a mobile concept with no leases required, entrepreneurs are offered a low-barrier opportunity to break into business-ownership in what the company said is a fast-growing, $52-billion industry. The brand offers training, operations, marketing, lead generation and technology systems for its franchisees.

For more information on Koala Insulation of Greater New Orleans and its services, visit www.koalainsulation.com.