Klover Will Waive Fees on Cash Advances in La. Until Sept. 7

CHICAGO – Fintech and cash advance startup Klover has announced the #KloverKares initiative, offering a helping hand to Louisianans affected by Hurricane Ida. For the next seven days, residents of Louisiana that use the Klover App will receive free cash advances up to $150 along with expedited, same-day deposits.

“Our mission is to provide everyone with access to modern financial services, and today, that starts by offering those impacted by Hurricane Ida the money they need to get food, shelter or other essentials,” said Brian Mandelbaum, Klover CEO. “The first thing people need in times of crisis is access to cash. Our hope is that this small gesture will make a significant difference, inspiring other acts of kindness. Our team is standing with Louisiana right now, and our efforts to support the community won’t stop here.”

The #KloverKares initiative will run through Tuesday, Sept. 7. Visit www.joinklover.com