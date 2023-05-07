Kitchen Renovations That Will Boost Your Home’s Value in 2023

NEW YORK (AP Newswire) — The kitchen is one of the most significant parts of your home, and it’s probably the room with the highest “dealbreaker” factors for buyers. But before you start researching kitchen remodel financing options, you’ll need an action plan. Luckily, you can make a few simple changes to your kitchen that will increase your home’s value and make it a more enjoyable room for the family.

New countertops

Updating kitchen cabinets and countertops are the most popular reasons many will apply for home improvement loans for their kitchen remodel, as these typically have the highest return on investment (ROI). Industrial-chic aesthetics are popular in 2023 for Millennial and Gen Z buyers, so consider using concrete, metal, or butcher block countertops instead of formica or quartz.

Updated cabinets

Storage is essential for any kitchen, and having cabinets that aren’t crammed full of tools, pots, pans, and other cooking essentials can make your kitchen feel more spacious. If your cabinets are more than 20 years old, it’s time to replace them – especially if you have children or pets. Choose doors and drawer fronts in a neutral color and opt for laminate or veneer cabinetry over particle board.

New appliances

If you’ve got older appliances that are from the 20th century, then it’s time for an upgrade. Not only are new appliances aesthetically pleasing, but the energy efficiency updates ensure that your home’s value will increase while decreasing your energy bills.

Plus, larger oven ranges are becoming more popular for homebuyers, as many prefer to spend more time at home. Trends show that the move to remote work has helped rejuvenate the love of cooking, so bigger ranges with multiple burners are becoming more attractive.

In addition, many new appliances now have smart capabilities that attract younger buyers. These appliances utilize your home’s internet to connect to an app on your phone and will let you know:

When your oven is preheated.

What’s in your refrigerator.

When your dishwasher is done.

When your washer or dryer has finished their cycle.

Light and faucet sensors

Adding sensors to a few critical parts of your kitchen will go a long way toward increasing your home’s “wow” factor. Motion sensor lights that activate when someone is in the room are a great feature and will ensure the lights are always turned off when the kids leave the room! There are now even faucets with sensors that will detect a waving motion and turn it on, which is great for keeping them free from dirty hands and tools.

New cabinet hardware

Installing new cabinet hardware is one of the cheapest ways to increase your home’s value. Metals like copper, bronze, and brushed silver are very popular now and give your cabinets an upscale look without breaking the budget.

The bottom line

Whether you’re considering selling your home or just feel it’s time for a refresh, upgrading details in your kitchen can go a long way toward increasing the comfort and value of your home. Start with a plan and budget, and consider working with a remodeling professional to see which updates will significantly impact your home’s value.

