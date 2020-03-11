Kingsley House Welcomes New Development Staff

NEW ORLEANS – Kingsley House announced the addition of new staff to its development department team.

Anthony L. Enterante III, the annual fund director, brings more than 20 years of development and leadership experience. He most recently served as the executive director of Tangi Academy Charter School where he oversaw all fiscal, administrative, human resources and fundraising efforts. Prior to that, he was executive director of the UNO Alumni Association, where he was responsible for all alumni relations responsibilities, activities and fundraising goals. Anthony currently serves as a board member of the New Orleans chapter of the Association of Fund Raising Professionals. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Southeastern Louisiana University and his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of New Orleans.

Margi Sunkel is the director of development at Educare New Orleans, which is operated and managed by Kingsley House. Educare New Orleans is the 19th school in the national Educare network and the first in the Gulf South. Prior to accepting her current role, Margi served on the board of directors of Educare New Orleans; and on the board of directors of Kingsley House. She is also a past president of the Kingsley House board of directors. Margi earned her undergraduate degree from Tulane University and her law degree from Louisiana State University. She was a practicing trial attorney for 20 years prior to transitioning to development; and was recognized by City Business Leadership in Law, Class of 2011.

Sabrina Written is the director of marketing and communications. She brings more than 20 years of executive level experience to the role and most recently served as the director of marketing and public relations at Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Louisiana. Before that, Sabrina was the director of communications for the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Sabrina is a member of the American Marketing Association and International Association of Business Communicators. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Nicholls State University and her Master of Business Administration from Louisiana State University at Shreveport.

“We are thrilled to have Tony, Margi and Sabrina join the Kingsley House family,” says Keith Liederman, chief executive officer of Kingsley House. “Each brings experience and vision and is passionate about our mission of educating children, strengthening families and building community.”





Comments

comments