Kingsley House Unveils New Name

Chimene Grant Saloy, board president of Clover, speaks at a Sept. 27 event announcing the nonprofit's new name.

NEW ORLEANS – Iconic nonprofit Kingsley House revealed its new name — Clover — at a Sept. 27 press event held at the organization’s campus in the Lower Garden District. Now in its 126th year, Clover offers nationally accredited and state-certified programs and services to infants, children, parents, seniors, veterans and medically-fragile adults.

“We are proud of the organization’s accomplishments throughout the years, and want to ensure that our legacy and new agency name mirror the backgrounds of the people we serve,” said Clover CEO Keith Liederman in a press release announcing the name change. “We believe our renaming decision is a testament to our ongoing commitment to advancing systemic change for our children, families and community.”

Board leadership decided to retire the name Kingsley House in the fall of 2020 after discovering racist views in documents written by Charles Kingsley, the organization’s namesake. The new name was selected after 18 months of deliberation.

“The new name symbolizes renewal, hope and prosperity,” said a spokesperson. “It invokes luck, peace, fortune and power. It is evocative of positive thoughts and is approachable. One of its meanings is luxury or comfort. And these are just some of the desires we have for our participants: prosperity, peace and power.”

“The three petals of a clover represent our children, families, and community,” said Chimene Grant Saloy, president of Clover’s board of directors. “Just like a clover is determined to grow in unfavorable conditions and thrives in most circumstances, despite the obstacles, we believe our community embodies that same strength and resiliency.”

The new name also pays homage to the Irish Channel, where Kingsley House was established in 1896.

Clover claims a long list of accomplishments, including operating the first settlement house in the South, the first summer camp and playground in New Orleans for children and youth, one of the first publicly integrated pool in the city, one of the first Head Start programs in the nation and one of the first adult day care programs in the state. The organization was also the first home of the Tulane University School of Social Work.

Among current offerings are an adult day care and a workforce development program. The organization is also a community and supportive service resource to Columbia Parc, Faubourg Lafitte and Sacred Heart at St. Bernard neighborhood communities.

“Our organization will continue collaborating with families and support them in their journeys to achieve social and economic success. Under Clover, we will broaden our scope with pivotal diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and continue our multigenerational, forward-focused commitment to shared power and voice, collaboration, and innovation,” said Liederman.