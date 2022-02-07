Kingsley House Awarded $610K from Humana Foundation for Career Program

Career Pathways manager Azeb Negasi (left) coaches a participant on training program options.

NEW ORLEANS — After receiving an investment of $610,000 from the Humana Foundation, nonprofit organization Kingsley House said it is expanding the service footprint of its Kingsley Connections Career Pathways Program with the addition of satellite program offices that will operate from Treme and New Orleans East.

These “Kingsley Connections Hubs” will offer the same programming — including workforce development training, financial coaching and social services — that are provided at the organization’s Irish Channel campus (1600 Constance Street).

“We are incredibly appreciative of the Humana Foundation’s continued partnership and support for our efforts to break the cycle of generational poverty in our community,” said Keith Liederman, Kingsley House CEO, in a press release. “Kingsley Connections Hubs will bring access to our Career Pathways Program to neighborhoods with the greatest need and will help elevate the economic security of families as they successfully obtain the necessary education and training to secure high demand, living wage careers.”

Liederman said Kingsley Connections, founded in 2019, has linked hundreds of individuals to job readiness training, post-secondary education and employment opportunities.

“It’s an honor to support the expansion of the career-readiness resources of the Kingsley Connections Career Pathways Program,” said Tiffany Benjamin, CEO of the Humana Foundation. “By embedding workforce services in neighborhoods with the greatest need, Kingsley House will accelerate the economic growth of people across New Orleans.”

Kingsley House plans to document and share lessons learned from the Humana Foundation-funded project with partner organizations, policymakers and other stakeholders focused on the economic mobility of vulnerable populations and racial equity initiatives to extend the potential of systems-level change of this work.

Founded in 1896, Kingsley House works to “educate children, strengthen families and build community.” For more information, visit www.kingsleyhouse.org.