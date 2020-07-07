Kingsley House Announces New Board Leadership

NEW ORLEANS – Kingsley House, a nonprofit organization providing services to children, families and seniors, announced the election of board officers and three new members effective July 1. The 19-member board of directors includes community leaders from public and private agencies and organizations across the greater New Orleans area.

The new group includes president Richard Roth, treasurer Claudia Powell, secretary Ralph Mahana, president elect Chimene Grant Saloy, vice president Christine Mitchell and immediate past president Miles Thomas.

Here’s more information about the new board members:

Steve Corbett, Ph.D., is the principal of Lusher High School, a National Blue Ribbon School and U.S. News & World Report Top High School in America. Prior to Lusher, Steve was the founding principal of East Harlem Scholars Academy, a nationally renowned school that works to combat systemic racism and ensure a more equitable future for all young people. Steve serves as an adjunct professor at the University of New Orleans, and has served on the Board of PRISMS (Parents and Researchers Interested in Smith-Magenis Syndrome).



Alan Philipson, a native New Orleanian, enjoyed a successful career manufacturing men’s gift items, and turned his small regional company into a national distributor for almost every retail chain in the country. Since retiring, Alan has served on many local and regional nonprofit boards. He is currently president of the Industrial Development Board of New Orleans and has served as board chair of Isidore Newman School, WYES, Louisiana Board of Commerce & Industry, Bricolage Academy, Lambeth House Foundation, and the Metropolitan Crime Commission.



Sue Williamson is a native New Orleanian. Sue has been with Taylor Energy since 1998 and presently serves as senior vice president of operations, Lee Circle Properties, VP of administration for Taylor Energy, and corporate secretary of the Patrick F. Taylor Foundation. Sue and her husband have three children and 5 granddaughters.