Kingfish Kitchen & Cocktails Reopens in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — Kingfish Kitchen & Cocktails has reopened its French Quarter location. The dining room is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and will be open on Labor Day with the same hours. Happy hour is 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Thursday and Friday.

Sample menu items include Louisiana crab cake, fried green tomatoes and shrimp remoulade, and cracklin nachos. Featured salads and sandwiches include grilled shrimp Caesar, Southern fried chicken sandwich, Kingfish cheeseburger, grilled chicken Cobb, and fried barbecue Gulf shrimp poboy. Entrees are Gulf shrimp and grits, red beans and rice and Southern fried chicken, pepper crusted filet mignon, blackened Louisiana Gulf fish, New Orleans barbecued scallop fettuccine, and crispy Southern-fried chicken with bacon-braised collard greens. For dessert, the kitchen presents warm bourbon pecan pie and big brulée cheesecake.

For more information, please visit www.kingfishneworleans.com.