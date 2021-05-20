Kingfish Cider Celebrates Grand Opening

Photo from Facebook

JEFFERSON, La. – On Thursday, May 20, local officials celebrated the grand opening of Kingfish Cider, a micro-distillery and tap room located at 355 Iris Avenue in Jefferson.

Owned by Colleen Keogh and named in honor of infamous Louisiana politician Huey P. Long, Kingfish makes alcoholic cider from apples, pears and other local ingredients. The facility’s tap room has a vintage, Prohibition-era vibe.

“I’m very excited that my vision has come to fruition,” said Keogh in a press release. “I’ve worked towards this goal for years and there have been many obstacles to overcome. None of this would have happened if it wasn’t for the assistance I received from the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission.”

JEDCO said attracting breweries, distilleries, and tap rooms to the parish has been a multi-year priority. The agency financed part of the project through the JEDgrow Loan Program.

“We are proud to celebrate the grand opening of the first cidery located in Jefferson Parish,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “JEDCO has long sought to create opportunities where this kind of business could open its doors in Jefferson Parish. Colleen’s decision to locate Kingfish Cider in Jefferson Parish paves the way for other breweries and distilleries to follow, creating new jobs and investment in the process.”

Kingfish offers four ciders served on tap alongside several local craft beers and cider cocktails. Keogh plans to expand the business for distribution in the future.

“I feel like the placement of the business will be key to Kingfish Cider’s success,” she said. “We are in a great area that is seeing a lot of growth and potential for the future. It will be thrilling to see how we can prosper and grow over the years and contribute to our community’s well-being.”

Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.