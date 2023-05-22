King Will Attend May 22 Meeting to Discuss Controversial French Quarter Proposal

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Councilmember Freddie King III, representing District C, will attend an “emergency town hall” meeting at 6 p.m. May 22 at the Preservation Resource Center, 923 Tchoupitoulas Street. He plans to answer questions about his controversial proposal to temporarily halt enforcement of historic protections in the French Quarter. Representatives from multiple organizations with an interest in the matter said they will attend.

“It is very important that we have strong attendance,” said a spokesperson for Vieux Carre Property Owners, Residents and Associates in a press release. “Council member King has promised to stay as long as it takes to answer all questions, so he needs to hear from you. Please attend – whether you live in the Quarter or not. The French Quarter is vital to all of us.”

VCPORA is a nonprofit organization that advocates for the preservation and protection of the French Quarter.

King’s ordinance would suspend the authority of enforcement by the Vieux Carré Commission for one year. He said businesses need the help to regain momentum after the challenges of the pandemic. Some business owners in the area complain about overly burdensome regulations.

Created by an amendment to the Louisiana State Constitution in 1936, VCC is composed of nine volunteer members appointed by the Mayor with the consent of the City Council. Its role is to safeguard the state’s most notable historic district.

King’s ordinance states that “the Vieux Carré Commission shall not prosecute any violation(s) and shall not prevent the issuance or renewal of any permit, license, or certificate for the operation of any authorized business for violation(s).”

“We are not sure what would this look like for the French Quarter,” said the VCPORA spokesperson. “The ordinance is written so vaguely that we don’t know if the VCC can issue a Stop Work Order when properties are initiating work without a permit, or if that can cite a property for long-term neglect.”

The ordinance could be discussed by the City Council as early as Thursday, May 25.