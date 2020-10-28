King Crow Studios Releases Free VR Game to Benefit Hurricane Relief

BATON ROUGE – NexusLA Technology Park member company King Crow Studios is today releasing a free virtual reality video game, Hive Slayer, on Steam and Itch.io while asking for donations that will benefit the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana’s Hurricane Laura Relief & Recovery Fund.

King Crow Studios’ founder, Cody Louviere, is a native of Lake Charles, La., with family still residing in the area. His firsthand experience with the devastation caused by this year’s hurricanes inspired him to produce this charitable release.

From a King Crow blog post:

“The impact of the hurricanes has hit us on a very personal level. Our founder Cody Louviere has been traveling multiple times a week to Lake Charles – hurricane ground zero. A Lake Charles native, he’s been working with his own family – his mother, his father and siblings – to try to save and repair their homes in the middle of these back-to-back natural disasters. So, to do our part we will donate 100% of the net proceeds from donations made by you, players of HIVE SLAYER to aid in the relief efforts.”

The game itself will be an arcade-inspired virtual reality horde shooter, with wave-based survival gameplay that becomes more challenging as the game progresses.

Those interested in downloading the game for free and providing a charitable donation for the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana’s Hurricane Laura Relief & Recovery Fund may do so by visiting the game’s Steam and Itch.io pages. Those looking to simply make donations to the fund may do so through the Hive Slayer itch.io or by going directly to the CFSLHRF site.