King Cakes Return to Cochon Butcher, La Boulangerie

NEW ORLEANS – On Jan. 6, Executive Pastry Chef Maggie Scales of the Link Restaurant Group will begin offering several flavors and sizes of king cakes at Cochon Butcher and La Boulangerie. Scales will serve the “Elvis,” a soft brioche filled with peanut butter and roasted banana, topped with house-cured bacon, toasted marshmallow and Mardi Gras sprinkles. The traditional New Orleans king cake is a sweet, soft brioche, frosted and adorned with a sprinkling of sugar. Over the years, New Orleans bakers have expanded on the king cake, lavishly decorating them with icing and sugar in the classic Mardi Gras colors of purple, green and gold, and adding fillings. This Carnival season, Scales will offer the New Orleans king cakes in three flavors — cinnamon, strawberry and chocolate almond — and two sizes: a 6-inch at the Butcher and a 9-inch at La Boulangerie and Cochon Butcher. The Elvis will be sold at Cochon Butcher daily by the slice or as a full-size special order cake.