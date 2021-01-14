King Cakes Now Available at Galatoire’s

NEW ORLEANS – Galatoire’s restaurant has announced it will offer king cakes this Mardi Gras season. Available by pre-order, each cake serves 12-14.

“As we continue to once again shift our services in an ever-changing restaurant landscape, we’re excited to offer king cakes this Mardi Gras season from our seasoned in-house pastry chef,” said Galatoire’s President and CEO Melvin Rodrigue.

The cakes may be purchased online via pre-order to be picked up on Thursdays between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. beginning Jan. 14 through Feb. 11. All orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for pickup on Thursday. Orders may be placed in advance of the current week.