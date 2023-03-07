King, a French Brasserie, to Open in Kimpton Hotel Fontenot

NEW ORLEANS — Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, located in the Central Business District, has announced the March 30 opening of its three-meal French brasserie, King. The new restaurant is part of the hotel’s expansion into the building next door, which will also include more than 12,000 square feet of flexible meeting, wedding and event space as well as 33 new guestrooms and suites.

Located on the ground level with an entrance on Tchoupitoulas Street, King will be rooted in the style of brasseries of the French Riviera region while weaving in rich culinary traditions of New Orleans. The restaurant will offer seating for 125 with options for dining and imbibing in the interior dining room, at the bar or on the outside patio in front of the restaurant and hotel on Tchoupitoulas Street.

“We’ve worked hard to create a restaurant that will be both a jewel for locals and a culinary must-try for visitors to the city,” says Kimpton Hotel Fontenot Director of Food and Beverage Jessica Retif. “We see King becoming a favorite neighborhood spot in true brasserie fashion that’s both comfortable and lively and always giving people a reason to come back.”

“After spending many months developing menus and dishes that emphasize the freshness and flavor of Louisiana seafood and feature unique interpretations of some of my favorite French classics, we can’t wait to start serving. I’m so proud of what the team has been able to build here,” says Kimpton Hotel Fontenot Executive Chef Samuel Peery.