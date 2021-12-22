Kimpton Hotel Fontenot Names Kristin Crawford Director of Sales and Marketing

NEW ORLEANS — Kimpton Hotel Fontenot has announced the appointment of Kristin Crawford as director of sales and marketing.

In this role, the seasoned hospitality professional and Louisiana native will lead the sales and marketing team working on behalf of Kimpton Hotel Fontenot as well as its elevated and energetic cocktail lounge Peacock Room and neighborhood café Gospel Coffee and Boozy Treats. Working closely with General Manager Jesseca Malecki, Crawford will manage the hotel’s sales and marketing strategies while also striving for high-quality guest experiences.

Crawford joins the team most recently from Royal Sonesta in New Orleans. Prior to that, she served as Director of Sales at The Adolphus in Dallas, and before that, held multiple leadership positions for luxury and lifestyle properties in Austin, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

“After nearly two decades of being in the hotel industry in other cities, it’s the realization of a dream to return to my hometown and showcase the amazing hospitality and culinary delights this historic city has to offer,” said Crawford.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kristin on board at Kimpton Hotel Fontenot,” said Malecki. “Her wealth of experience working with impressive properties will be a huge benefit to our team. And who could be better to represent the vibrancy of our city than a local?”

