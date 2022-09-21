Kimpton Hotel Fontenot Announces Samuel Peery as Executive Chef

Chef Samuel Peery (photo by Daino Photography)

NEW ORLEANS — Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, a 202-room hotel in the Central Business District, has announced the appointment of Samuel Peery as executive chef. In his new role overseeing the hotel’s food and beverage program, Peery will lead the kitchen and develop new menus for the hotel’s restaurant and bar concepts, including the “elevated and energetic” cocktail lounge Peacock Room, neighborhood café Gospel Coffee and Boozy Treats, and a new concept coming early next year, along with expanded banquet and event catering service.

“I’m beyond thrilled to start the next phase of my career at Kimpton Hotel Fontenot,” said Peery in a press release. “I think New Orleans is really going to love where our culinary program is headed. You are definitely going to want to keep your eyes on the property and what’s to come from our kitchen.”

Peery brings more than 15 years of professional kitchen leadership and management to the position. He’ll work alongside Restaurant and Bar General Manager Jessica Retif. Peery, an Tennessee native whose cooking experiences have taken him around the country as well as Italy and France, said he has an appreciation for authenticity and terroir which lead him to taking great pride in product knowledge and sourcing. He will draw inspiration and creativity from his experience cooking modern American, Italian, French, Creole and Southern cuisines.

“We’re delighted to have Chef Peery join us. His extensive culinary discipline and leadership are really going to elevate our team across multiple concepts,” says Retif. “I’m eager to work alongside chef as he curates new dishes and flavors while the property expands.”

Peery holds a culinary arts degree from Cook Street School of Fine Cooking in Denver as well as an advanced culinary arts degree from the Accademia Italiana Della Cucina in Piedmont, Italy. Peery also earned a Bachelor of Science in marketing and communications from East Tennessee State University.