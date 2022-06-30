KidStrong Opens Child Development Training Center in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, La. (press release) – KidStrong, a child development training center, is now open and holding classes at its new location at The Shops at 1200 West in Mandeville.

The child development program joins other businesses at the Mandeville retail center, which relaunched in June 2021 under the management of The Richards Collection, a Louisiana-based commercial real estate development and property management firm.

KidStrong is a science-backed, whole-child development program designed by experts with online courses, group classes and private training led by professional coaches. The program’s parent-focused curriculum changes monthly and is geared toward accelerating milestone development and promoting social and emotional strength for kids of walking age to 11 years old.

“We have been able to witness the amazing positive impact KidStrong has had on our own kids, as well as many other members that attend our locations,” said Xan Carr, owner of KidStrong Mandeville. “The initial response from so many people in Mandeville has been amazing—this community is absolutely going to love KidStrong.”

KidStrong Mandeville is locally owned and operated by Jasmine and Xan Carr, both of whom have extensive experience with KidStrong and are nationally recognized in the health, wellness and fitness industry. This will be the third KidStrong location to open in Louisiana, all of which are locally owned and operated by the Carrs.

“We are excited to welcome this innovative, science-backed program to The Shops at 1200 West and be part of the impact KidStrong will have in building the social skills, character and confidence of Mandeville’s kids and families,” said Thomas Richards, CEO of The Richards Collection. “KidStrong is an ideal fit for our retail center and aligns perfectly with our focus on investing in and positively contributing to the Northshore area.”

KidStrong Mandeville began offering classes June 18. For more information, call 985.951.4280 or email mandeville@kidstrong.com.