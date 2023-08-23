KID smART Welcomes New Board Members

NEW ORLEANS – Stuart Gay, Emily Wolff and Rachel Bailey have joined the KID smART board of directors.



“In what feels like the blink of an eye, KID smART is entering our 25th year,” said Elise Gallinot Goldman, executive director of KID smART, in a press release. “I could not be more excited about the year ahead. We’re thrilled to welcome our new board members who share our values of collaboration, creativity, sustainability, access and equity.”



Gay is the chief financial officer for NOLA Public Schools. Wolff is the senior director of community benefits for Children’s Hospital New Orleans, where she leads several initiatives to bring care outside of the hospital walls. Bailey is the founder of Optimum Legal Consulting and an activist. She is also the co-founder of Telluride Table, a community-focused music, food and wine festival based in Telluride, Colo.



Artists Campbell Hutchinson and Allison Stewart founded KID smART in 1999 to provide public school students with greater access to arts-rich education. In its 24-year history, KID smART has served more than 63,000 students and 11,000 teachers in schools throughout New Orleans.