KID smART Partners with New Orleans High Schools

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – During the 2023-2024 school year, KID smART will add art integration to students at 10 elementary and middle schools and, for the first time in the program’s history, three high schools.

“We could not be more electrified to impact more than 1,500 children this school year,” said Elise Gallinot Goldman, executive director of KID smART. “The feedback that we received from teachers and students last year has propelled us to set the bar even higher this year. We cannot wait to enrich more young minds this year. An arts-powered education isn’t a luxury but should be an essential foundation for every New Orleans school.”

Founded in 1999, KID smART provides public school students with greater access to arts-rich education. In its 24-year history, KID smART has served more than 63,000 students and 11,000 teachers in schools throughout New Orleans. With the belief that the power of the arts should be available to all New Orleans children, KID smART works within public schools to reach underserved children with the most to gain from an arts-rich, social-emotional education.

2023-2024 KID smART schools:



Robert Russa Moton Charter Lower School

Robert Russa Moton Charter Upper School

Esperanza Charter School

Edward Hynes Lakeview

Edward Hynes UNO

ReNEW Laurel

ReNEW Therapeutic Program

International School of LA – Dixon

International School of LA – Uptown

International School of LA- Westbank

Living School

The NET East

The NET Central City

KID smART’s goal is to engage children and educators in dynamic, creative and relevant learning through the arts. The integration of arts does more than infuse creativity; it triggers a shift in the culture of education. By instilling values of creativity, autonomy and growth, arts integration reshapes the very essence of learning.

“Every teacher we worked with during the 2022-2023 school year reported significant improvement in their students’ confidence, tenacity and consideration of others’ perspectives, and 100% of teachers in our partner schools agreed that arts integration improves student outcomes,” said Goldman

Arts integration helps connect with the most historically marginalized students, exceptional learners, English learners and less verbal students, allowing them to find natural pathways to content comprehension and retention. Enhancing instruction with performing, visual and language arts can build skills, confidence and understanding for English learners.

The impact of arts integration is undeniable. By fostering creativity, KID smART educators empower young minds to embrace challenges, express themselves authentically and empathize with diverse viewpoints.

“Arts integration is not just about learning,” Goldman said. “It’s about fostering a lifelong love of exploration, curiosity and growth.”

To learn more about KID smART and to find out how to participate in their arts integration programs, visit kidsmart.org.