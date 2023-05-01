Kheri Billy Named CEO of Reconcile New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Reconcile New Orleans has announced that Kheri Billy will serve as its new CEO. Billy will continue to advance Reconcile’s mission of supporting young adults as they “transform their lives through a holistic and personalized workforce development program with training experiences that prepare young people with the tools to achieve their potential,” said a spokesperson for the nonprofit.

As CEO, Billy will oversee the strategic direction of the organization’s programs, operations and finances while promoting Reconcile’s culture and commitment to equity.

“With Kheri Billy as CEO, we are poised to impact the environment young adults in New Orleans experience by changing the narrative around how they are supported and perceived,” said Chris Ross, president of Reconcile’s board of directors, in a press release. “Kheri brings proven leadership and comprehensive expertise that will allow Reconcile to continue to advance. Most importantly, she is a native and daughter of this city. As the organization’s first ever black and female leader, she is driven and deeply committed to creating a future where young people can grow, live and thrive in New Orleans. This is the heart of our work, and we are excited about our future under Kheri’s leadership.”

“I am honored to lead Reconcile alongside a progressive and inclusive team of champions who show up authentically for the young people Reconcile serves, and young adults community-wide,” said Billy. “Together we will set the standard for providing a safe space where young people are embraced and empowered to pursue their potential.”

Billy most recently served as Reconcile’s chief financial officer. In thate role, she implemented the organization’s first retirement program with matching benefits, spearheaded equity-aligned salary restructuring, established a review process for enhanced feedback of senior leaders, led the organization through the pandemic and promoted equity in the workplace.

Previously, Billy worked in leadership roles at De La Salle High School, DePaul Community Health Centers and Second Harvest Food Bank. She has previously served on the boards of Elan Academy Charter School, the American Society of Women Accountants, and Dancing Grounds New Orleans. She is currently involved at Delgado Community College as an accounting advisory committee member and a member of NOLA Public Schools superintendent’s parent advisory council.