Kevin Hampton Joins Barrister Team

HAMMOND, La. — Barrister Global Services Network, a woman-owned technology services provider, has hired Kevin Hampton in the role of senior service delivery executive. Kevin comes to Barrister with more 25 years of experience working in the field service industry.

Mr. Hampton’s main initiatives in the first quarter will be enhancing the customer experience, improving Barrister’s interactions with the field technicians, and ensuring processes are streamlined.

“We are pleased to welcome Kevin to the Barrister team,” said Debra D. Bowers, Barrister CEO. “His expertise and commitment to excellence in service delivery to customers complement our culture perfectly.”

“I’m very excited about this amazing new opportunity and happy to join the Barrister team. I think it’s a perfect match and look forward to merging my experience into a great company like Barrister to take it to the next level for our current and future customers,” said Hampton.