Keva Landrum Joins Deutsch Kerrigan

NEW ORLEANS – Keva Landrum, former Chief Judge for Orleans Parish Criminal District Court and previous interim Orleans Parish District Attorney, has joined New Orleans-based law firm Deutsch Kerrigan. Landrum served as Chief Judge of the 41st Judicial District Criminal Court from January 2018 to July 2020 after having served as a judge for Section E since 2008. Prior to being elected to the bench, Landrum served as a prosecutor and assistant district attorney in New Orleans where she later made history as the first female interim district attorney for the State of Louisiana in October 2007.

Keva’s background in the law spans more than two decades and includes a distinguished track record of handling agency oversight, administering justice, collaborating with legislative bodies, elected officials, law enforcement and community partners, and promoting and advancing policies that promote public safety as well as criminal justice reform.

“We are honored to have such an esteemed jurist and fellow New Orleans attorney join our firm,” said Managing Partner Kelly Theard. “Ms. Landrum’s extensive experience and deep legal knowledge will strengthen and bolster our litigation practice and be a great asset to our clients.”

Landrum received her J.D. from Tulane Law School as well as a Bachelor’s Degree from Washington University in St. Louis, and continues to serve as a criminal law adjunct professor at Southern University in New Orleans. She additionally serves as a legal analyst for WWL-TV. A native of New Orleans and lifelong resident, Landrum serves on the board of directors for Café Reconcile, Roots of Music, Ursuline Academy, and is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.