Kenan Rand Joins Foley & Mansfield as Partner

NEW ORLEANS – Foley & Mansfield announced that Kenan S. Rand Jr. has joined the firm as partner in the New Orleans office. Rand comes from Plauché Maselli Parkerson.

Throughout his legal career, Rand has focused his practice on defending product manufacturers and premises owners in mass tort environmental exposure. He has served as national coordinating counsel for product manufacturers and represented clients in hundreds of claims arising from refineries, shipyards, sugar mills, ports and other industrial facilities throughout Louisiana, Texas and neighboring states.

“Kenan’s experience, knowledge and reputation in the legal community, locally and statewide, is a welcome addition to our Louisiana office and to our well-regarded national mass tort practice,” said Kay Baxter, managing partner of Foley & Mansfield’s New Orleans office. “He is a respected litigator, and his reputation and experience will be an asset that our clients will certainly benefit from. We are excited to have him join our team.”

“I am thrilled to join the team of incredibly sharp and savvy attorneys and litigators at Foley & Mansfield,” said Rand. “I look forward to providing my clients the keen analysis and expert defense they expect, enhanced by the depth of resources and experience of F&M.”

Rand practiced with Plauché Maselli Parkerson, where he was a partner for 22 years. He was also an associate with the New Orleans firm of Christovich & Kearney.