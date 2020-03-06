Kelly Theard Becomes Managing Partner at Deutsch Kerrigan

NEW ORLEANS- Kelly Theard, head of the construction department at New Orleans-based law firm Deutsch Kerrigan, has been elected as the law firm’s most recent managing partner. Theard is the first woman elected to the firm as managing partner in the firm’s 94 year history. She follows Terrence “Terry” Brennan who held the position since 2016.

“I’m pleased to pass the torch,” said Brennan. “Kelly is an invaluable member of the firm and a true champion of our culture and principles of professional excellence. As managing partner, Kelly will work alongside the firm’s elected management committee to oversee day‐to‐day operations and continue to promote client service and strategic growth. She is a dedicated colleague, a trusted and passionate litigator and a valued member of the New Orleans community. I have no doubt that she will be an excellent Managing Partner.”

Theard is an active member of the New Orleans community, serving in leadership roles and on various committees for the Louisiana Children’s Museum, Habitat for Humanity, Volunteers of America, New Orleans Hispanic and Heritage Foundation, Hogs for the Cause, Henry Aucoin Foundation. and others. She also participated in the Bryan Bell Metropolitan Leadership Forum through the Committee for a Better New Orleans.

Ms. Theard earned her Juris Doctor from Louisiana State University and was a law clerk for Deutsch Kerrigan while in law school. She joined Deutsch Kerrigan in 2004, rose to general partner status in 2014, and was appointed the head of the construction department in 2018. She has served on the management committee since 2016. Kelly’s practice focuses on design professional liability, construction defect and restaurant/retail liability.