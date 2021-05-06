Kellogg Awards $2.4M to Ochsner Xavier Institute

NEW ORLEANS – The W.K. Kellogg Foundation has awarded a $2.4 million grant to Ochsner Health and Xavier University of Louisiana to support the Ochsner Xavier Institute for Health Equity and Research. The institute was announced in November 2020 as part of Ochsner’s 10-year, $100 million commitment to address Louisiana’s most critical health needs.

“We’re honored to have the W.K. Kellogg Foundation’s support on such a critical project that will impact our community for generations,” said Warner L. Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health, in a press release. “We are able to accomplish more and create positive change together. The commitment of WKKF to help us understand and change health disparities moves us closer to our goal of creating a healthier state for our entire community.”

Ochsner said Louisiana’s health scores have consistently ranked at or near the bottom of the country for nearly a decade because the state has a high percentage of children in poverty, people who smoke, prevalence of obesity, low birth weights and higher rates of cardiovascular and cancer deaths. Louisiana’s population also has some of the country’s highest rates of chronic conditions including diabetes, high blood pressure and COPD.

”Healthcare disparities are a critically important issue that will take time, collaboration, resources and dedication to solve,” said Eboni Price-Haywood, the OXIHER medical director. “Our goal is to work toward healthcare equity for every person in every community. This requires removing obstacles such as poverty, discrimination and their consequences. No single organization can do it alone, which is why we are so thrilled to partner with Xavier, and grateful to the W.K. Kellogg Foundation their support in achieving our goals for the people we serve.”

Kellog also supports the Mothers’ Milk Bank at Louisiana at Ochsner Baptist, a campus of Ochsner Medical Center. Its grant will be gifted over a period of three years, beginning in 2021.