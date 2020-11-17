Kelley Kronenberg Expands into N.O. with Addition of Partner Sean P. Sullivan

Sean P. Sullivan

NEW ORLEANS – Kelley Kronenberg, a multi-practice business law firm, announced the latest addition to its geographic footprint with an expansion into Louisiana. Seasoned insurance defense counselor and litigator Sean P. Sullivan joins the firm as partner and will lead the New Orleans office.

Driven by the expansion of the firm’s business and client services within the insurance sector, the New Orleans location will be the firm’s 12th office. Florida-based Kelley Kronenberg said it has experienced significant growth in both its practice area offerings, total lawyer count and overall firm growth.

“Kelley Kronenberg is focused on the organic and strategic expansion of business services to most readily meet client demand. We will continue to invest in key practice areas and sectors, as it fuels our ongoing growth and revenue, in addition to adding key talent,” said Principal Partner and Chief Executive Officer, Michael J. Fichtel.

Sullivan focuses his practice on first party insurance defense litigation, including coverage and bad faith litigation. He also has experience handling all matters in both state and federal courts. Sullivan is licensed to practice law in Alabama, Louisiana, Washington, US District Court for Eastern, Western and Middle District of Louisiana, US District Court for Eastern and Southern District of Texas, US District Court, Southern District of Alabama and the US District Court, Western District of Wisconsin.