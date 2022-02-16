Keller Williams Realty New Orleans Announces New Team Leader

L to R: Cody Caudill and Jeffrey Doussan

NEW ORLEANS — Keller Williams Realty New Orleans has named Cody Caudill team leader. Caudill has a diverse background in franchise real estate development, investment property and hospitality. His professional background includes service in the U.S. Navy as an intelligence officer.

“Keller Williams New Orleans is on track with an ambitious vision of not only business growth but contributing to our community. Cody’s desire to make a positive impact in the world is contagious, and is a parallel track for our office,” said Operating Principal/Owner Jeffrey Doussan Jr. “We have renewed excitement about the future of real estate and the team we have committed to its success.”

“The choice to join the Keller Williams team was simple: the highest volume brokerage in the world, the highest ranked technology platform and core values you can see in action,” said Caudill. “I enter this new role with extraordinary confidence that we will grow as the best brokerage in the region. The real estate market has been shown to be dynamic, and we are ready for any challenges ahead. This is a thrilling time to be affiliated with Keller Williams New Orleans, and I am committed to our clients and agents alike.”