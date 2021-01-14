Keller Williams New Orleans Releases January 2020 Market Report 

NEW ORLEANS – Keller Williams New Orleans has released its January 2021 Market Update illustrating the effects COVID has had on the New Orleans market.

“Anyone wanting to sell their home in New Orleans can sell it right now, at record high prices, and in record time” said Jeffrey R. Doussan Jr., Keller Williams team leader. “After two quarters in a row of record activity levels, there are still buyers waiting to purchase a home.

The report shares statistics comparing activity in the fourth quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2020. It is customary to compare real estate statistics to the same period in prior years due to seasonality. The data, says Keller Williams’ Adam Stahura, shows that the company has the “ highest list to sale price ratio in town. … That means our Associates are getting their clients more money for their properties than any other New Orleans brokerage.”

