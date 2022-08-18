Keith Gross Joins SVN | Urban Properties

NEW ORLEANS – SVN | Urban Properties, a commercial brokerage, property management and development firm, has hired Keith Gross to fill the role of property manager.

Gross will oversee all aspects of the firm’s daily property management operations, which includes the oversight of 25 properties, totaling more than 550,000 square feet across six Louisiana parishes.

“Keith is the perfect fit to lead the expansion of our property management business, which started in 2019 with one property and has rapidly grown through the pandemic,” said Mike Bucher, partner and managing director of the firm. “Our clients value our detail-oriented approach to property management, and Keith’s background in construction and project management will enable us to enhance the property management services that we offer.”

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Central Florida in 2010, Gross worked as a financial analyst as well as costuming project specialist for the Walt Disney Company until 2019. Since 2020, Gross has focused primarily on construction and property management in the New Orleans area. His hobbies include traveling, outdoor activities and sports, and spending time with his family and friends.