As one of the largest credit unions in the Southeast, Keesler Federal Credit Union boasts a wide footprint and roots that run deep. The institution was started in 1947 with a shared vision to create a financial cooperative that benefits all members and puts people first. Now, with 40 branches and 250,000 members worldwide, that vision remains the same.

“We want to be the leader in convenient banking,” says VP of Retail Operations Josh Brown. “Our goal is to reimagine and enhance the member experience.”

To accomplish this, Keesler Federal has embraced innovation and constantly strives to refine and expand their technological offerings. The credit union has rolled out a new online and mobile platform that allows for 24/7 remote banking, equipped with credit score monitoring and financial wellness tools. For those members who still wish to visit a physical location, Keesler Federal continues to provide high-quality service with convenient appointments at each of its branches, including new locations in Mid-City and Metairie.

Relationships always come first at Keesler Federal, both with its members and with the partners who help them revolutionize the member experience. Notably, the institution has partnered with Kasasa, an awardwinning financial technology and marketing services company, to offer high-interest, high-reward checking accounts.

“Financial institutions have embraced the use of digital transformation to aid in their quest to appeal to growing consumer expectations,” says Brown. “Utilizing fintechs and technology can help to further deepen the member relationship, and understanding consumer habits and creating an experience centered around the individual is critical to our financial institution’s success.”

Success, for that matter, is what Keesler Federal aims to help every individual achieve. Whether saving, spending, or borrowing, they’re here to guide members toward financial well-being, because when you join Keesler Federal, you’re part of the family.

LOCATIONS IN MID-CITY AND METAIRIE

888-KEESLER (533-7537)

kfcu.org