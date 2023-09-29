Keeping the Lines Open

Prokeep

Prokeep.com // 504-233-9566 // info@prokeep.com

While working with his wife on a home improvement project, Jack Carrere noticed a flaw in the communication network between his contractor and the distributors providing needed materials to get the job done. Carrere, trained in mechanical engineering and with experience in management consulting, knew there was a better way.

In 2016, he launched Prokeep, a “customer experience management software” company specifically designed for the unique needs of distributors, to answer that need and to provide a communications solution. Prokeep provides a centralized hub that allows customers and distributors to connect in an efficient and timely manner. No more calling multiple phone lines or sending texts that never get a response.

“Prokeep’s ideal client is a wholesale distributor,” explained Carrere. “We first cut our teeth in the construction industry — including HVAC, electrical, building supplies and plumbing — and we have continued to see large growth in those industries, as well as other key industries including heavy equipment, auto and paint. Today, we serve a variety of different-sized companies, some family-owned single location distributors that have been serving their communities for generations and on the other side we are working with more than 1,000 location global distributors corporations. That’s the beauty of the platform; it is built for distributors of all sizes.

Since its founding just seven years ago, Prokeep has grown from three employees to more than 90, with headquarters in New Orleans and a satellite office in Atlanta. The platform has facilitated more than 11 million conversations and more than $6 billion in transactions.

“Prokeep grows relationships and business by turning communication into commerce; increasing sales through centralized communication, improving customer experience through better insights and engagement opportunities, and adding productivity through systems automations,” Carrere said.

Carrere — alongside co-founders Mark Kanof and McKay Johnson — used firsthand experience working and interacting with contractors to put together a tool that would be both easy to use and easy to share among a variety of industries.

“[We] gathered around a whiteboard with a shared vision: to create a tool that would revolutionize the customer experience for contractors. Our initial focus was on developing a solution exclusively for contractors, aiming to enhance their interactions with customers. As we progressed and collaborated with both distributors and contractors for over a year, an important realization dawned upon us. We discovered that enabling text messaging on distributors’ landlines held the key to unlocking immense value and transforming communication within the industry. This pivotal moment became the seed from which Prokeep grew and Mark began coding the first version of Prokeep.” Jack Carrere, Founder

As the technology developed, the team moved beyond texting to creating multiple platforms with the goal of better bridging the gap between the customers’ needs and distributors.

“The updates have not stopped,” said Carrere. “Prokeep has evolved into a powerful software platform focusing on improving the customer experience for the distributors. From a texting platform, we have expanded into a comprehensive customer experience platform, integrating fax and email communication channels. We have also enhanced our capabilities with CRM functionality and a payment collection feature. But our journey doesn’t end there. We are committed to driving innovation in the distribution industry. In the coming months, we will introduce key features that will position us as the operating system of distribution. Our relentless pursuit of advancement empowers businesses to thrive in the digital era.”

Prokeep is finding its feet at a pivotal time in a market that needs streamlining. Building and construction materials distribution is big business across the nation, especially now, post-pandemic, impacting the economy on a local, state, national and global scale.

According to a July 2023 “Research and Markets” report, “The global construction and building materials market size was estimated at USD 1.84 trillion in 2022, USD 1.94 trillion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.79% to reach USD 2.90 trillion by 2030.”

Beyond improving communication, Carrere said Prokeep’s technology also can help users save time and money.

“By centralizing communication channels and automating manual tasks, our customer experience software streamlines operations and drives efficiency,” he said. “For example, an employee can be receiving a picture from a customer via text and fielding emails at the same time without missing a beat. Distributors can save money by eliminating the need for multiple tools and systems while increasing revenue potential through improved productivity and customer service.”

In addition to software, Prokeep offers tech training for distributors and their employees aimed at maximizing the transition to the platforms.

“The team hears this from me all the time, we are just as much a technology company as we are a behavior change company,” he said. “Customer success is critical in any industry but is even more important in industries where users aren’t as comfortable with technology. In addition to personalized onboarding, we have introduced a series of webinars called ‘Counter Chats’ exclusively for our customers. These webinars serve as a valuable resource where [distributors] can stay updated on new product releases, gain insights into industry tips and tricks, and learn best practices to optimize their use of our software. We have [also] recently launched a YouTube channel dedicated to sharing informative videos featuring a wealth of tips and best practices.”

Headquartered in the Warehouse District, Prokeep joins a growing community of innovative tech companies, something Carrere and his team are proud to be a part of.

“New Orleans is our home base, and over the last couple of years we have witnessed the tech ecosystem flourishing,” he said. “Companies like Levelset and Lucid have been paving the way, enabling us to attract top-level talent to Prokeep. As we continue to expand, we are excited to foster the vibrant tech ecosystem here in New Orleans.”