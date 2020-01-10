Keep Louisiana Beautiful Grant Awarded to 2020 Lao New Year Festival

NEW IBERIA, La. — Wat Thammarattanaram has been selected as a recipient of the Healthy Communities Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the state’s anti-litter and community improvement organization.

This year’s $8,000 grant will support the Lao New Year Festival’s waste reduction efforts. The festival’s planning committee is taking new steps to increase attendance to nearly 6,000 people for its 2020 celebration.

“Last year, seven 30-yard dumpsters were ordered and were filled past capacity with attendance numbering around 3,000 people,”said Phanat Xanamane with the LNY Committee. “If efforts are not taken to reduce waste, we can expect double the amount of trash and doubling the cost of handling the waste. The LNY 2020 committee wants to enact a campaign to effectively reduce waste so that no additional 30-yard dumpster will be needed, keeping the number at seven dumpsters.”

The Louisiana Lao New Year Festival will take place April 10-12, which is the same weekend as Easter, at Wat Thammarattanaram temple (7913 Champa Ave., Broussard). Lanexang Village, a small rural neighborhood of Iberia Parish, turns into a vibrant festival ground with a global reach.

Lao people have a 40-year history in Iberia Parish since the first among them immigrated to Acadiana as refugees from their native Laos. The first generation built a Buddhist temple honoring their traditions and customs.





