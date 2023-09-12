Keene Appointed Community Outreach Director at Dignity Memorial

NEW ORLEANS – Service Corporation International (SCI), owner and operator of several Dignity Memorial funeral homes in New Orleans and surrounding areas, has announced that Jeanne Keene has been appointed community outreach director for the Dignity Memorial New Orleans market.

Keene will provide marketing support for pre-planning advisors and family service counselors at seven Dignity Memorial properties: Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Homes & Cemeteries, Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home in Metairie, Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home in Marrero, Mount Olivet Cemetery in Gentilly, St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens, H.C. Alexander Funeral Home in Norco, and Grace Funeral Home and St. Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden in Covington.

“There are so many misconceptions about funeral services,” said Keene. “The programs we develop are about educating the community on the benefits that come with pre-planning for end-of-life decisions before the actual need arises. Think of planning your own final celebration as a gift you can leave for your family after you’re gone.”

Keene brings more than 35 years of experience to her new role, having worked for several large insurance companies where she specialized in pre-arranged funeral plans. A native New Orleanian, she launched her career at Eagan Insurance, worked at Pre-Need Funeral Programs, Inc., then joined Mayflower National Life Insurance Company as director of agent support where she trained thousands of agents nationwide on insurance products.

Keene eventually landed at Stewart Enterprises where she worked as a family service counselor before moving into a regional community outreach specialist role. When Stewart Enterprises was acquired by SCI in 2013, Keene was promoted to market sales director. Following a brief stint as development director for a New Orleans based non-profit and nearly six years at Security National Life Insurance Company, Keene has rejoined the sales and marketing team at SCI.

“We are excited to have Jeanne back,” said Jonathon Laskie, market sales director for Dignity Memorial New Orleans. “Given her extensive experience and deep understanding of the funeral industry, we knew she was the ideal candidate for the role.”

In her free time, Keene serves on the board of the Kiwanis Club of Algiers and sings in the choir at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church where she also oversees the Respect Life Ministry. She has been married to Rick Keene for 24 years and has two children and four grandchildren. Keene enjoys traveling and spending time with her family.