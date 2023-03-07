Keck Joins Capital Wealth Advisors

NEW ORLEANS — Capital Wealth Advisors, headquartered in Naples, Florida, with an office in New Orleans, has appointed Jo Anne Keck to the position of vice president of private wealth management. Keck assists clients with their personal financial needs.

Keck is a graduate of Cornell University and holds a Series 65 license. With over 20 years of experience in trading, sales and portfolio management, she has worked for various hedge funds in investor relations as a credit analyst. She’s also sold both fixed income and equity research in oil & gas to institutional investors and launched a wealth management firm.

“Capital Wealth Advisors is very pleased to welcome Jo Anne Keck to our team,” said CWA President and CEO Bill Beynon. “She is a significant addition — especially as we grow CWA’s presence in the New Orleans region. She brings tremendous expertise, experience and unwavering dedication to guiding her clients in achieving their financial goals.”

Keck is a member of the board of Isidore Newman School Alumni Association, Azucar Ball chair of the New Orleans Hispanic Heritage Foundation, and a volunteer softball coach for Carrollton Boosters.

CWA is an independent financial advisory firm serving families and entrepreneurs through wealth advisory, estate planning and family office services.