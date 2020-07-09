Kean Miller Presents ACG Webinar on Economic Recovery

NEW ORLEANS – The Kean Miller law firm presents the Association for Corporate Growth’s webinar “What You Need to Know About Louisiana’s Economic Recovery Plans” at noon Thursday, July 2 on the Zoom video conferencing platform.

Don Pierson, secretary of Louisiana Economic Development; and Stephen Hanemann, chair of the World Trade Center New Orleans and partner at Kean Miller, will present an informative synopsis of Louisiana’s updated economic development plans in light of the COVID pandemic. The program will also highlight some of the key pieces of related legislation from the current session. Pierson and Hanemann will encourage businesses to take advantage of some of the programs and concepts that have recently been introduced at the state level. This will be a discussion about business opportunity, recovery and resilience on a statewide basis.

