NEW ORLEANS – Amanda Francis has joined the energy and environmental litigation group at Kean Miller’s New Orleans office. Previously, she was a judicial law clerk at the Louisiana Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. She earned her B.A., cum laude, from Tulane University in 2017 and her J.D. from the Tulane University School of Law in 2020. While in school, Francis was a published member of the Tulane Journal of International and Comparative Law.