Kean Miller Adds 5 Attorneys to New Orleans Office

NEW ORLEANS — Law firm Kean Miller has announced the addition of 5 attorneys to its New Orleans team.

“We are excited to have so many talented attorneys join our team as we continue to strategically grow. We strive to provide our clients with the best and brightest legal talent, and these attorneys are no exception,” said Linda Perez Clark, the firm’s managing partner, in a press release.

Brittany Williams Flanders joins the firm in New Orleans practicing with the energy and environmental litigation group. Prior to joining Kean Miller, she served as a law clerk to the Hon. Jane T. Milazzo of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. Flanders earned her JD, magna cum laude, from the Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law Center in 2021 and her BS in accounting from Louisiana State University in 2017.

Divya Jeswant joins the firm in New Orleans practicing with the state and local tax group. Jeswant has more than ten years of experience in Mumbai, India, representing and advising multinational and local clients on tax-related matters. She earned her LLM in taxation from the New York University School of Law in 2022 and her BA/LLB from the National Law School of India University in 2009.

David T. Judd joins the firm in New Orleans practicing with the offshore energy and marine litigation group. Prior to joining Kean Miller, he served as a law clerk to the Hon. Jane T. Milazzo of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. Judd earned his JD/DCL, magna cum laude, from the Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law Center in 2021 and his BA in philosophy, summa cum laude, from Louisiana State University in 2017.

Kelicia D. Raya joins the firm in New Orleans practicing with the energy and environmental litigation group. Prior to joining Kean Miller, she served as a law clerk to the Hon. Ivan L.R. Lemelle of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. Raya has experience in federal law, including criminal, post-conviction, maritime and immigration. She earned her JD, cum laude, from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law in 2021 and her BA in biology and psychology from Xavier University of Louisiana in 2014.

Andrew B. Young joins the firm in New Orleans practicing with the offshore energy and marine litigation group. Prior to joining Kean Miller, he served as a judicial extern to the Hon. Michael J. Juneau of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana. Young earned his JD/DCL, magna cum laude, from the Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law Center in 2022 and his BS in finance, magna cum laude, from Louisiana State University in 2018.